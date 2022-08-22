Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift To Be Launched in India by the End of 2022
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Kona Electric in the Indian market by the end of this year.
It will most likely be launched after the launch of the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, which is expected to be on sale from October 2022. The new Kona Electric is already available in international markets. The original Kona Electric SUV was launched in the Indian market in July 2019 and was received well by the customers.
Let's have a look at the new changes, design, and features of the Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift.
It was in November 2020 that the South Korean auto major made a few changes in the interior and exterior of the Kona Electric.
On the outside, it has a new closed-off front grille giving a cleaner profile.
The new Kona electric scooter has sleeker headlamps.
The side profile remains identical, except for lesser cladding.
The wheel arches are done up in body color.
It has revised front and rear bumpers with a set of newly designed alloy wheels.
The cabin comes with a 10.25 inch all-digital instrument console.
The infotainment system has a larger screen size of 10.25 inches.
The BlueLink connectivity has been updated with voice control, remote charging, and climatic control.
New safety techs including safe exit warning, e-Call, and rear cross-traffic assist will also be available.
A larger 64 kWh battery pack and an electric motor capable of 204 hp are expected.
The 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric may be brought to the country via the completely knocked down (CKD) route, while the upcoming Ioniq 5 might be launched via the semi-knocked down (SKD) channel in India. The price is expected to be below Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete against Kia EV6.
