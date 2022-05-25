Kia EV6 Launch Date Revealed: Check Expected Price in India and Specifications

Exterior

Kia EV6 has sharp and sporty appearance. The sleek-looking bonnet is paired with a slim grille and LED headlamps. The car also sports LED taillamps.

Moreover, it runs on 19-inch Alloy Wheels with Dark Gray and Black finish options.

Interior

Kia EV6 comes with a 12.3-inch Panoramic Connectivity Display in front of the dashboard. It sports features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charger, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, five USB ports, Blind-Spot Detection Technology, etc.