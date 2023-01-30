Hero Maestro Xoom Launch in India Today: Know Price, Specifications and Features

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest and most popular two-wheeler manufacturer, is ready to launch a new scooter in the market. The all-new Hero Maestro Xoom is scheduled to launch in India today, Monday, 30 January 2023. As per the latest official details, the upcoming scooter is going to be Hero’s third 110cc gearless scooter in the line-up. This is going to release after the Pleasure Plus and the Maestro Edge. One must know the latest details about the upcoming scooter.

The Hero Maestro Xoom will launch soon today (Monday, 30 January), in India. Interested buyers in the country should know the features and price range of the scooter if they want to purchase it. As per the latest details available as of now, the upcoming scooter is likely to be loaded with hi-tech features, specifications, and design.