Hero Maestro Xoom Launch in India Today: Know Price, Specifications and Features
Hero Maestro Xoom: Know the specifications of the scooter that will make its debut in India on 30 January 2023.
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest and most popular two-wheeler manufacturer, is ready to launch a new scooter in the market. The all-new Hero Maestro Xoom is scheduled to launch in India today, Monday, 30 January 2023. As per the latest official details, the upcoming scooter is going to be Hero’s third 110cc gearless scooter in the line-up. This is going to release after the Pleasure Plus and the Maestro Edge. One must know the latest details about the upcoming scooter.
The Hero Maestro Xoom will launch soon today (Monday, 30 January), in India. Interested buyers in the country should know the features and price range of the scooter if they want to purchase it. As per the latest details available as of now, the upcoming scooter is likely to be loaded with hi-tech features, specifications, and design.
Here is everything you should know about the Hero Maestro Xoom such as the features and expected price range in the country. Everyone should know that the scooter will make its debut in India today.
Hero Maestro Xoom: Specifications and Design
The all-new Hero Maestro Xoom is set to be a feature-rich, range-topping variant of the 110cc Maestro line-up. The scooter will sport an all-LED headlamp unit. It will be mounted on the apron along with an X-shaped LED DRL.
The Hero Maestro Xoom will also have a digital instrument cluster equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Hero is expected to offer the Maestro Xoom in different funky colours and it will be equipped with 12-inch wheels.
When we talk about the mechanics, the Hero Maestro Xoom is set to remain identical to other variants of the 110cc Maestro Edge.
The scooter will be powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces 8.04 bhp and 8.7 Nm.
It is also important to note that the gearless scooter will be equipped with Hero’s patented i3S technology. One should know these details about the scooter.
Hero Maestro Xoom: Expected Price in India
As of now, we do not have any details on the price of the all-new Hero Maestro Xoom. Interested buyers will know about the exact price after the launch takes place today, Monday.
One should keep an eye on the latest announcements to stay updated and check the price after the launch is over.
