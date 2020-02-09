AutoQ: Maruti Jimny, Tata Sierra Concept, Hyundai Creta & More
This week’s AutoQ covers all the news from the Auto Expo 2020.
1. Kia Carnival Launched, Prices Start at Rs 24.95 Lakh
Kia Motors India has launched the Kia Carnival, a luxurious multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India. It will have three variants with multiple seating options. Prices start at Rs 24.95 lakh and go up to Rs 33.95 lakh.
It comes in Premium, Prestige and Limousine, with seating options of seven, eight or nine seats. The company claims it has got over 3,500 bookings before launch, 70 percent of which are for the top-spec limousine variant.
For reference, the Toyota Innova Crysta sells about 5,000 vehicles a month, priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 25 lakh ex-showroom.
2. Auto Expo 2020: Tata Sierra Makes a Comeback But It’s Not the Same
Amongst the slew of announcements made by Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2020, most people have been intrigued by the comeback of Sierra, the legendary SUV which made its mark for being rugged and a the first of its kind to be designed and produced within India.
However, the new look Sierra is an electric vehicle and it’s still in the concept stage of development, with no launch time frame given by the company.
But without talking about the possibility of Sierra making its comeback in a new avatar, here’s a quick look at the concept SUV showcased at this year’s Auto Expo.
3. First Look: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2020
Out of nowhere, Maruti Suzuki decided to bring its popular SUV Jimny to the Auto Expo 2020, and it’s fair to say, the crowd was excited to see it over here.
The company said it is showcasing the Jimny to gauge the response of the crowd, without sharing a timeline for its launch, or even talk about the possible variant (three door or five door) which could make its way to the Indian market.
So, for the time being, here’s a closer look at the Jimny SUV, which is a capable 4x4 off-roader from the stable of Maruti Suzuki. The Jimny sells in many parts of the world, but Maruti hasn’t felt the need to launch its three-door SUV in India for some reason.
4. Here Are Concept Cars That Dazzled at the Auto Expo 2020
The 2020 Auto Expo in India opens up for the public from Friday, and many of you are still thinking if it’s worth visiting this year.
After spending over 2 days at the Expo, we’ve managed to capture the essence of this year’s event, and even though you have many absentees for various reasons, as well as concerns with coronavirus, there’s till some exciting stuff worth checking out.
5. Auto Expo 2020: BS-VI Ready 2nd Generation Hyundai Creta Unveiled
Hyundai has unveiled the facelift of its largest selling compact SUV the Hyundai Creta at the Auto Expo. The new Hyundai Creta comes with the company’s latest design language and is based on the Hyundai iX25 which has been available for a while in the international markets.
In terms of the design changes it adds all-new DRLs and squared arches on the front. Apart from that the front has also been updated with parallel chrome grille design structure and an updated air damp design. It will be launching in the coming months, and expected to be priced between Rs 13 to 17 lakh.
