AutoQ: Maruti Jimny, Tata Sierra Concept, Hyundai Creta & More

Kia Motors India has launched the Kia Carnival, a luxurious multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India. It will have three variants with multiple seating options. Prices start at Rs 24.95 lakh and go up to Rs 33.95 lakh.

It comes in Premium, Prestige and Limousine, with seating options of seven, eight or nine seats. The company claims it has got over 3,500 bookings before launch, 70 percent of which are for the top-spec limousine variant.

For reference, the Toyota Innova Crysta sells about 5,000 vehicles a month, priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 25 lakh ex-showroom.

Read the story here to know more.