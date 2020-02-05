Kia Carnival Launched, Prices Start at Rs 24.95 Lakh
Kia Motors India has launched the Kia Carnival, a luxurious multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India. It will have three variants with multiple seating options. Prices start at Rs 24.95 lakh and go up to Rs 33.95 lakh.
It comes in Premium, Prestige and Limousine, with seating options of seven, eight or nine seats. The company claims it has got over 3,500 bookings before launch, 70 percent of which are for the top-spec limousine variant. For reference, the Toyota Innova Crysta sells about 5,000 vehicles a month, priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 25 lakh ex-showroom.
The Kia Carnival has a bit of an understated design. It will come in three colours - white, silver and black. That said, the slightly boxy proportions contribute to acres of space inside. And that’s what the Carnival is all about.
The Carnival is longer and wider than its main competitor the Toyota Innova Crysta. This MPV measures 5,115 mm in length, that’s over 5.1 metres long and it has a wheelbase of 3,060 mm which is over 300 mm longer than the Toyota Innova Crysta.
It is feature rich.
Among its features, it has a smart air purifier and there’s a 220-volt socket for you to sit and use your laptop. It has a choice of three in-built perfumes. It comes with six airbags, stability control and plenty of cubby holes and cupholders for storage. You also get Android Auto, Apple Car Play, reverse camera and wireless phone charging. It even has a remote UVO app that can monitor and control functions of the Carnival, including starting/stopping it through a smartwatch.
The rear doors are power sliding, which can even be opened remotely. The boot is electronically operated too. It gets a 540-litre boot with all rows in place and if you fold down the last row, you get 1,624 litres of space.
The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 200PS of power and 440 Nm of torque and that’s mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission that drives the front wheels.
