Kia Carnival Launched, Prices Start at  Rs 24.95 Lakh

Among its features, it has a smart air purifier and there’s a 220-volt socket for you to sit and use your laptop. It has a choice of three in-built perfumes. It comes with six airbags, stability control and plenty of cubby holes and cupholders for storage. You also get Android Auto, Apple Car Play, reverse camera and wireless phone charging. It even has a remote UVO app that can monitor and control functions of the Carnival, including starting/stopping it through a smartwatch.

The rear doors are power sliding, which can even be opened remotely. The boot is electronically operated too. It gets a 540-litre boot with all rows in place and if you fold down the last row, you get 1,624 litres of space.

The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 200PS of power and 440 Nm of torque and that’s mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission that drives the front wheels.