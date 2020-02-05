Auto Expo 2020: Tata Sierra Makes a Comeback But It’s Not the Same

Amongst the slew of announcements made by Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2020, most people have been intrigued by the comeback of Sierra, the legendary SUV which made its mark for being rugged and a the first of its kind to be designed and produced within India.

However, the new look Sierra is an electric vehicle and it’s still in the concept stage of development, with no launch time frame given by the company.

But without talking about the possibility of Sierra making its comeback in a new avatar, here’s a quick look at the concept SUV showcased at this year’s Auto Expo.