Auto Expo 2020: Tata Sierra Makes a Comeback But It’s Not the Same
Amongst the slew of announcements made by Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2020, most people have been intrigued by the comeback of Sierra, the legendary SUV which made its mark for being rugged and a the first of its kind to be designed and produced within India.
However, the new look Sierra is an electric vehicle and it’s still in the concept stage of development, with no launch time frame given by the company.
But without talking about the possibility of Sierra making its comeback in a new avatar, here’s a quick look at the concept SUV showcased at this year’s Auto Expo.
When we said the new Sierra doesn’t carry its legacy design traits, we meant it. As you can see in these images, the company is looking at this model, also built on its Alpha design language has the attributes to push the boundaries for an electric SUV, to be spacious as well as match the needs of a daily driver.
But it was interesting to see Tata Motors experiment not only with the looks but also the overall functional parts of the design. For instance, the Sierra concept gets sliding doors and it feels that many auto manufacturers are willing to persist with that in the near future.
Sierra was unveiled alongside the HBX Concept, which is likely to make its way to the market before end of 2020.
