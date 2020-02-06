Auto Expo 2020: New BS-VI Ready Hyundai Creta Facelift Unveiled
Hyundai has unveiled the facelift of its largest selling compact SUV the Hyundai Creta at the Auto Expo. The new Hyundai Creat comes with the company’s latest design language and is based on the Hyundai iX25 which has been available for a while in the international markets.
In terms of the design changes it adds all-new DRLs and squared arches on the front. Apart from that the front has also been updated with parallel chrome grille design structure and an updated air damp design.
The decision to revamp the car has come at the time when the compact SUV segment in India is extremely competitive with the likes of the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector taking more share of the pie.
The South-Korean car maker hasn’t shed any light on the drive train that it will be receiving but we’ll update you the same closer to the launch scheduled for this year.
The car at the expo was showcased with blacked out interiors which is why we won’t be able to give you that information. It is expected that the car will receive the same engine as the Kia Seltos. Kia is a sister brand of the Hyundai Motors.
Considering the above we can expect the new Hyundai Creta to comes with a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The lineup may also get the Seltos’ GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.
We’ll keep you updated on more details about the car. Stay tuned to The Quint.
