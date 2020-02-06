Auto Expo 2020: New BS-VI Ready Hyundai Creta Facelift Unveiled

The car at the expo was showcased with blacked out interiors which is why we won’t be able to give you that information. It is expected that the car will receive the same engine as the Kia Seltos. Kia is a sister brand of the Hyundai Motors.

Considering the above we can expect the new Hyundai Creta to comes with a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The lineup may also get the Seltos’ GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

We’ll keep you updated on more details about the car. Stay tuned to The Quint.