AutoQ: Bajaj, Kia Carnival, MG ZS EV, KTM 390 Adventure & More

KTM has finally announced the price of its 390 Adventure bike for the Indian market and, as expected, the bike is priced lower than the BMW G310 GS. Both KTM and BMW have local partners, Bajaj and TVS respectively, who help them assemble the bike within the country.

KTM has priced the 390 Adventure at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises better performance and quality than other off-road bikes selling in the country. But more importantly, KTM’s pricing is 50K lower than the Rs 3.49 lakh you’d pay to buy the BMW G310 GS. So, now the question we’re asking is, which one offers better value, performance, and quality of course.

Read the story here to know how these bikes compare with each other.