AutoQ: Bajaj, Kia Carnival, MG ZS EV, KTM 390 Adventure & More
AutoQ is our weekly round of automotive stories
1. Kia Carnival First-Drive Review: Step Up From Toyota Innova Crysta
You can also read the review here.
2. KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G310 GS: The Off-Road Bike Battle
KTM has finally announced the price of its 390 Adventure bike for the Indian market and, as expected, the bike is priced lower than the BMW G310 GS. Both KTM and BMW have local partners, Bajaj and TVS respectively, who help them assemble the bike within the country.
KTM has priced the 390 Adventure at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises better performance and quality than other off-road bikes selling in the country. But more importantly, KTM’s pricing is 50K lower than the Rs 3.49 lakh you’d pay to buy the BMW G310 GS. So, now the question we’re asking is, which one offers better value, performance, and quality of course.
Read the story here to know how these bikes compare with each other.
4. Bajaj Will Make Triumph Bikes in India to Challenge Royal Enfield
The wait is finally over. Bajaj has officially confirmed that it will be manufacturing Triumph-branded bikes in India, and the first bike will be launching in 2022 to compete with Royal Enfield.
Both Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles disclosed the details of its partnership, and the products people can expect to be churned out of Bajaj’s Chakan plant in Pune in the coming years.
The first bike under the partnership, which was forged in August 2017, will be rolled out in 2022 and will carry a starting price tag of less than Rs 2 lakh, Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycle said at a press conference on Friday.
Read the story here to know more.
5. MG Motors Launches ZS EV in India, Prices Start from Rs 20.88 Lakh
MG Motors has announced that its ZE EV electric SUV in India will be available from Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom). But, just in case you’ve pre-booked the SUV before 17 January, the price comes down by a lakh, and for those buyers, the base variant of the electric SUV starts at Rs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom).
If you’re looking to get the top model of the ZS EV, the price goes up to Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it at par with the base pricing of the Hyundai Kona electric SUV.
Some quick specs for the MG ZS EV, it comes with a 44.5 kWh battery that's good for a range of 340 Km (ARAI certified). It has a 141 bhp motor that puts out 353 Nm of torque driving the front wheels.
Read the story here to know more.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )