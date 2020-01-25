Bajaj Will Make Triumph Bikes in India to Challenge Royal Enfield

Triumph bikes manufactured under the collaboration will be sold under Triumph brand, and not Bajaj auto, through exclusive network of outlets. “This is the first time Triumph Motorcycles has partnered with any other auto maker,” Nick Bloor, Chief Executive Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said on Friday. But it gets better.

The strategic partnership will benefit both parties with Bajaj becoming one of the key distribution partners for Triumph in crucial new markets for Triumph brand globally, a statement said, adding that going forward Bajaj will take over Triumph's Indian distribution activities.

Bajaj has been in a similar partnership with KTM as well, helping the Austrian company sell its Duke and RC range of bikes through its extensive dealer and service support. The Indian bike manufacturer is set to add Husqvarna to its lineup by end of this year as well. But having the chance to make bikes for Triumph is seen as a big feat for the company.

(With PTI inputs)