Bajaj Will Make Triumph Bikes in India to Challenge Royal Enfield
The wait is finally over. Bajaj has officially confirmed that it will be manufacturing Triumph-branded bikes in India, and the first bike will be launching in 2022 to compete with Royal Enfield.
Both Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles disclosed the details of its partnership, and the products people can expect to be churned out of Bajaj’s Chakan plant in Pune in the coming years.
The first bike under the partnership, which was forged in August 2017, will be rolled out in 2022 and will carry a starting price tag of less than Rs 2 lakh, Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycle said at a press conference on Friday.
Bajaj and Triumph will focus on making bikes in the 200cc-800 cc category to offer multiple product options across various segments. However, the partnership will kickstart with its first bike in the sub 300cc segment, and gradually move up the ladder to challenge the monopoly of Royal Enfield in the 300cc cruiser segment.
Triumph bikes manufactured under the collaboration will be sold under Triumph brand, and not Bajaj auto, through exclusive network of outlets. “This is the first time Triumph Motorcycles has partnered with any other auto maker,” Nick Bloor, Chief Executive Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said on Friday. But it gets better.
The strategic partnership will benefit both parties with Bajaj becoming one of the key distribution partners for Triumph in crucial new markets for Triumph brand globally, a statement said, adding that going forward Bajaj will take over Triumph's Indian distribution activities.
Bajaj has been in a similar partnership with KTM as well, helping the Austrian company sell its Duke and RC range of bikes through its extensive dealer and service support. The Indian bike manufacturer is set to add Husqvarna to its lineup by end of this year as well. But having the chance to make bikes for Triumph is seen as a big feat for the company.
(With PTI inputs)
