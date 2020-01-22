Kia Carnival First-Drive Review: Step Up From Toyota Innova Crysta

While the best seats in the Kia Carnival are the rear seats, the driver is not short-changed. The driver’s seat is ventilated and there are enough creature comforts up front.

The Carnival has a hydraulically assisted steering which means its slightly heavy but till easy to manouevre in city traffic. But yes, you’ve got to keep an eye on the dimensions. It’s long and wide.

The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 200PS of power and 440 Nm of torque and that’s mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. Now the 8th gear in this is fairly tall. We were doing 80 Kmph at just about 1,250 rpm.

That said, it’s not really sluggish. There’s enough poke in city traffic when you want to just get ahead. But with a weight of around 2 tons, there is a lot to carry about in this car and it has a touch of lag before it responds to throttle input.

The cabin feels nice and airy, there’s good all-round visibility, the A-pillars don’t intrude. It’s a vehicle you can live with every day, but ideally it’s for those who have large families or a lot of luggage to carry about.

One thing I particularly like about the Kia Carnival is its ride quality. It just kind of glides over everything. The suspension is on the softer side. And then there is the NVH levels. It’s quiet in here, you don’t much of the engine noise or road noise in this cabin.

With its size, the Carnival is not a vehicle you would want to take into narrow city streets. It’s better off on the highways and as an inter-city commuter.