Hyundai India has launched the facelifted 2020 Hyundai Verna with prices starting at Rs 9.30 lakh ex-showroom and going up to Rs 15.09 lakh ex-showroom. The car is available in three engine options - two petrol and one diesel.The car will come in five trim variants with various levels of features and equipment, starting with the S and going up to the SX (O) variant. The car now is BS6 compliant with three engine options.The first is a naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that puts out 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission or the option of a CVT (constantly variable automatic transmission). It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual or six-speed torque convertor automatic transmission.The SX(O) variant also gets a three-cylinder, 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque. It comes only with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) option.Prices of 2020 Hyundai VernaNew Hyundai Verna Coming Soon with a 1-Litre TurboPetrol EngineIn terms of styling, there are some minor updates to the Verna, especially with the grille, headlamps and tail-lamps. Otherwise, the car is largely based on the same body shell of the outgoing model.It gets a few more features such as a wireless charger, LED lighting, updated infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play and reverse camera. The instrument console is a new digital model that looks quite smart. The top-spec variant gets all-black interiors with red-stitching for a sporty look.Hyundai has also announced a special offer on service for paramedics, doctors and other frontline workers fighting COVID-19. These include free car AC checkups, complimentary wash and sanitisation and extended warranty.The new Verna competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (that only has a petrol model now), the Volkswagen Vento (which is also only petrol for now) and the upcoming Honda City. Rumour has it that even the Honda City will initially be offered as a petrol-only model, which means Hyundai is one of the few players with a diesel engine offering in this segment.2020 Honda City Scores 5-Stars in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Ratings