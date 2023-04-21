Can ChatGPT Be Your Emergency Therapist For A Day?

The West has this bizarre fixation with tech and automation replacing humans while the East always has a competitive edge to try everything new. Driverless tubes. Autonomous commercial aircraft. Robot-assisted surgery. Only if someone were brave enough to do a follow on Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times? Ah right, ChatGPT.

As a language model, ChatGPT saves time and copywriters from any excuse for procrastination or writer’s block. At best, it beckons an era of peak productivity – however, you define this Americanism.

Now, if it could also resolve our internal struggles? But can ChatGPT become a modern-day Klara from Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and The Sun?