Banks Wary of Crypto Trades: A Step Towards Crypto Ban in India?

The move of ICICI blocking transaction related to cryptocurrencies has come after a report published by Reuters on 14 March, which states that trading, mining and holding cryptocurrency could soon be illegal in India as the Indian government is proposing a new Bill that could ban all transactions related to cryptocurrencies.

According to a report by Reuters, the new Bill proposes to criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets including Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The report further suggests that if this becomes a law it’ll make India the first country to officially make holding cryptocurrency assets illegal.

The Quint reached out to Ashish Mehta, Co-Founder, DigitX, to understand whether this is a step towards crypto-ban in India.

Responding to the query, Mehta says, "We have always believed that the space of decentralised consensus should be adopted without any delay in order to foster the economic boom expected with Industry 4.0 transformation. We would not like our country to turn a blind eye to innovation and be decoupled from the global economy. "

Shetty believes that the crypto industry is employing tens of thousands of people directly and indirectly, and generating millions in tax revenue. “If we miss out on this opportunity, Indian exchanges will never be able to compete with our global counterparts," he adds.