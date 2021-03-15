Sell Your Bitcoins Now! India May Soon Make Cryptocurrency Illegal

Trading, mining and holding cryptocurrency could soon be illegal in India as the Indian government is proposing a new Bill that could ban all transactions related to cryptocurrencies.

According to a report by Reuters, the new Bill proposes to criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets including Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The report further suggests that if this becomes a law it’ll make India the first country to officially make holding cryptocurrency assets illegal.

Interestingly, this move has come after Bitcoin witnessed a fresh surge in prices after Billionaire Elon Musk’s owned Tesla Inc invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency.