Acer Spin 7 5G Laptop Unveiled in India: Check Price, Specs

The all new Acer Spin 7 laptop will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor, which supports 5G connectivity.

The laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a magnesium-aluminum alloy body. The device also has a touchscreen mode.

The Spin 7 comes with an Acer Active Stylus, which is rechargeable and has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that employs Wacom AES 1.0 to offer users authentic sketching or note-taking experience on the device's touch screen, reported IANS.

It has a 360-degree hinge, which allows users to easily and flexibly set the screen as per their comfort.

The new Spin 7 sports Windows 10 Pro that includes built-in protections for data, equipment, and people, securing business information and personal identities even on lost or stolen devices, reported IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)