Acer Spin 7 5G Laptop Unveiled in India: Check Price, Specs

Acer Spin 7 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,34,999.

Multinational Computer technology brand Acer on Wednesday, 21 April, revealed its first-ever 5G enabled convertible laptop, Spin 7, in India.

Acer Spin 7 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,34,999 on Acer Exclusive store, Acer Online Store and other partner stores, reported IANS.

“We are excited to launch our first-ever laptop on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G computer platform in India, which enables excellent productivity and portability with multi-day battery life, blazing-fast 5G connectivity and beyond.”
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

Acer Spin 7 Specifications

The all new Acer Spin 7 laptop will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor, which supports 5G connectivity.

The laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a magnesium-aluminum alloy body. The device also has a touchscreen mode.

The Spin 7 comes with an Acer Active Stylus, which is rechargeable and has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that employs Wacom AES 1.0 to offer users authentic sketching or note-taking experience on the device's touch screen, reported IANS.

It has a 360-degree hinge, which allows users to easily and flexibly set the screen as per their comfort.

The new Spin 7 sports Windows 10 Pro that includes built-in protections for data, equipment, and people, securing business information and personal identities even on lost or stolen devices, reported IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)

