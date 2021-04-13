Acer Launches Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop in India: Check Price, Specs

The new Acer Nitro 5 will be available at a starting price of Rs 69,999 in India.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Acer Nitro 5 Launched in India.</p></div>
Multinational PC brand Acer on Monday, 12 April, unveiled its new gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 in India.

“Acer Nitro series gaming comes with a rich legacy of offering powerful gaming performance and latest technology and patented cooling technology at value price points.”
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India
Acer Nitro 5 Specifications

Acer Nitro 5 laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, and is available at Acer Online Store and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

The latest Nitro 5 comes with the latest 11th generation Intel Core H35 series gaming processor designed for ultra-portable gaming and is paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, reported IANS.

The report further stated that it allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

(With inputs from IANS)

