Can EDE Scanners Detect COVID-19 Accurately? Scientists Weigh in

The Health Department of Abu Dhabi has approved the use of EDE scanners, a facial scanning technology that is said to detect coronavirus, across the United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, the scanners will limit COVID-19 transmission by establishing safe zones that are subject to a series of preventive procedures.

Residents of Abu Dhabi continue to witness the use of EDE scanners at shopping malls, residential areas, land and air entry points.