Private Hospitals Can Now Procure Vaccines Only Via CoWIN: Centre
Following payment, the Union Health Ministry will facilitate the supply of these jabs to private hospitals
Private hospitals in the country will no longer be allowed to directly procure COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers. From Thursday, 1 July, onwards these hospitals will have to to place orders on the CoWIN portal, reported ANI, citing the Union Health Ministry.
"States and UTs will be informed by MoHFW, about the total quantum of doses available for private CVCs in a month for them. They will aggregate the demand from private CVCs, keeping these quantities in mind,"
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per ANI.
Further, ANI cited the ministry as informing:
Government approval will not be necessary, as successful submission of procurement orders on CoWIN will be sufficient
Following payment through the NHA portal, the Union Health Ministry will facilitate the supply of these jabs to private hospitals
“The likely monthly consumption shall be estimated by multiplying the daily average consumption during the week of choice of the Private CVC in the previous month by 30.” The maximum limit, thereby, will be twice the computed number
Aggregation of demand shall be carried out only for the Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
PCVCs can place orders for the jabs up to four instalments and payment should be made within three days of placement of orders
Payment will be accepted only through “digital or electronic mode”
The process has already been initiated.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.