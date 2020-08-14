Aarogya Setu: Govt Dismisses Source Code Risks But Concerns Remain

However, despite the clarification made by the National Informatics Centre’s CERT and stakeholders in the app about the exposed source code being a test code, the security community say a number of questions and concerns remain unaddressed:

1. Why not release the full source code of Aarogya setu?: While the government had released the source code for the Android version on Github, it was not the source code for the entire platform.

Security researchers have previously raised this point and since the publication of the now removed blog, say all the ten repositories that Shadow Map found should be made open source so that they can be checked for security risks.

2. No evidence provided: Questions have also been raised on the claim regarding test code and production code. “While the ministry claims this was not production code, rarely test code and production code are different. By not releasing entire source code of Aarogya Setu ministry is able to claim things that no one can verify,” said Srinivas Kodali and independent researcher.

4. Need for Security Audit: The ministry, in its press statement or the communication made to Shadow Map, does not clarify whether any independent security audit of the platform has been carried out in the four months since the app’s launch.

5. Bug Bounty: Interestingly, the government had also announced a bug bounty program for Aarogya Setu of up to Rs 3 lakh. Given that the government had indeed fixed the issues reported by Shadow Map, why aren’t they eligible for a bounty?