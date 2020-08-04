Prashant Bhushan Case: Time to Revisit ‘Contempt of Court’ Clause?
Can a bona fide critical opinion about the country’s highest court amount to contempt of court?
Can a bona fide critical opinion about the country's highest court amount to contempt of court? How should the Supreme Court react to criticisms against itself? Is it time to revisit the ‘contempt of courts’ clause? Does it go against the freedom of speech under Article 19 of the Constitution?
The Supreme Court's suo moto contempt petition against advocate Prashant Bhushan over some of his tweets has raised a lot of such debates and questions. Even the legal fraternity is divided on it.
At least 10 retired judges including Jasti Chelameswar, AP Shah, Madan B Lokur are in solidarity with Bhushan on this.
Is it an archaic law? What kind of arguments are being made? What kind of criticism is it drawing? Tune in to The Big Story!
