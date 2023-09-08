The WWE Superstar spectacle is returning to India after a hiatus of almost six years, and will take place on 8 September. The last WWE premium event was held in the country in 2017. People who are fans of live WWE wrestling events must know that this year's WWE Superstar spectacle live event will feature some of the biggest names in the wrestling world including John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and more.

The WWE superstars have already arrived in India, and people cannot hold their excitement to see them battling against the local heroes. Currently, all WWE Superstar spectacle 2023 tickets are sold out; however, fans can still enjoy the live streaming of the event.