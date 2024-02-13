Anshu Malik Boosts 2024 Paris Olympics Bid; Trains in Japan with Akari Fujinami

Returning to the circuit after a prolonged injury with a gold medal defines a remarkable comeback of an athlete – Haryana wrestler, Anshu Malik embodied this spirit when she bounced back from a lingering knee injury to seize the gold at the National Wrestling Championships 2023 on 3 February.

Anshu, the 22-year-old 2021 World Championship silver medalist triumphed with a commanding 8-3 score in the finals of the 59 kg category against the formidable four-time Asian medalist Sarita Mor at the Senior National Wrestling Championships in Jaipur.

This match wasn't just about Anshu's comeback; it held deeper significance. For, the last time when Anshu squared off against Sarita at the 2023 Asian Games trials, Mor got the better of Anshu Malik in the opening round of the 57kg category trials, handing her a 4-6 defeat in Delhi, while she battled with a grade-II ligament tear in her knee.