Shooter Varun Tomar: From Asian Games Miss To Being No. 1 With an Olympics Quota

Over the last ten minutes, Varun Tomar – the 20-year-old shooting prodigy from Uttar Pradesh, who has earned a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics – had barely offered an answer that had more than two sentences. Not that it was unanticipated, for before the commencement of his conversation with The Quint – some eleven minutes ago – he offered an earnestly candid disclaimer.

“I am an introvert, I don’t speak much. Bas apne kaam se kaam rakhta hu (I only focus on my work),” he had said.