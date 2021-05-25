Sushil Kumar’s Fall From Grace

The 2010 world champion was arrested on Sunday after being on the run for almost three weeks. While the accusation or the arrest isn’t an admission of guilt and Sushil Kumar has the opportunity to defend himself, what is more damning for the 37-year-old is that not many are surprised by the turn of events.

The Glory Years

Sushil Kumar’s journey can be divided into two halves with the 2012 London Olympic silver medal winning performance providing the tipping point. On August 12, 2012, the then 29-year-old had etched his name in the annals of Indian Olympic history by becoming the first player to win two individual medals at the Olympics.

It was the summit of journey that started when the son of a driver working with MTNL, Delhi, moved to the Chhatrasal stadium at the age of 14 to make a career in wrestling. He had surprised everyone by bagging the bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics through repechage round after Ukraine's Andriy Stadnik, who had defeated the Indian in the first round, reached the final and threw him a lifeline.

But the medal was no fluke, something Sushil proved in the next four years as he went on to win the 2010 World Championship crown in the 66kg category and then came close to bagging India’s second individual gold in London, only to be undone by a bout of vomiting and dehydration before the final against Japan’s Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu.