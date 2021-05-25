Sushil Kumar Broke Down in Jail, Was Up All Night: Report

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested on grounds of his alleged connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankad, was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday, the Delhi Police said.

Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar Sehrawat were arrested on Sunday, 23 May, from outer Delhi's Mundka region, after roughly three weeks on the run.

The police said that Kumar started shedding tears as soon as he was lodged in the police lock-up, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. The accused athlete is on remand in the Model Town police station in Delhi, according to Livehindustan.