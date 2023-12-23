Brij Bhushan 'Wins' WFI Battle as Wrestlers Simply Give Up on Sport

‘Our dominance is there, our dominance will continue,’ chants Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh surrounded by a coterie of his followers soon after the election of Sanjay Singh as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Those are not the words of a man just celebrating a close ally’s win in the WFI elections. It is that man’s public show of strength against the many women and men who fought hard, and fought long, and lost lots to try to have him removed from the Wrestling Federation of India.

After all, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh won didn’t he?

He may have been ousted as the WFI chief based on the many FIRs of sexual harassment filed by female wrestlers against him, and on the basis of the ongoing court case in the matter, where Delhi Police told the court that during his tenure as the WFI president he tried to sexually harass female wrestlers every change he got and there was enough evidence to frame charges against him.

But despite all that, it was the BJP MP who was celebrating at the end of the WFI election on 21 December, 2023.