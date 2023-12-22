'Dabdaba to Rahega', Declares Brij Bhushan After Close Aide Becomes WFI Chief

Even as after 11 long months a new WFI president was elected to the post on 21 December, the very wrestling community that fought for the change was the one left most disappointed as Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected the new chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ex-WFI President accused of sexual harassment by prominent Indian wrestlers, stood firm in his assertion that “dabdaba to rahega” (our dominance will remain).

Sanjay Singh's triumph with 40 out of 47 votes, defeating Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Anita Sheoran, sparked controversy. Wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, who had fervently protested against Brij Bhushan, rallied behind Sheoran. Despite their efforts, Singh's win signaled a continuation of the existing leadership.