Sakshi Malik Vows to Quit Wrestling, Says Won’t Compete Under Bhushan’s Ally

Wrestler Bajrang Punia too expressed disappointment on Singh's appointment and said that he doesn't believe the daughter of the country will ever get justice.

"We were fighting for truth and women, else we were also active athletes and winning medals for the country. I don't think the daughters will get justice because the way this system has worked, efforts are being made to break the daughters. Still, we have faith in the judiciary," said Bajrang as he addressed the media.