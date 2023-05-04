Scuffle Breaks Out Between Police & Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, 2 Injured

Bajrang Punia called for support from farmers, urging them to arrive at Jantar Mantar to help out the wrestlers. "Delhi Police's high-handedness will not work anymore. We will call farmers to assemble here in numbers. We will not tolerate it anymore. Tractors or trolleys, whatever you get, just come here. I request everyone to reach Delhi by Thursday morning. This is the time. If not, then when? This is a question of dignity of our daughters. People like Brij Bhushan are roaming freely despite being criminals and all this is happening to us," he said, as per quotes in PTI.

Explaining the incident, former wrestlers Rajveer added "The mattresses got wet due to rain, so we were bringing folding beds for sleeping, but the police did not allow that. Drunk policeman Dharmendra abused Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us. They started hitting us."