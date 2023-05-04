'Drunk Delhi Police Officers Pushed and Abused Me', Alleges Vinesh Phogat

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia alleged on Wednesday night that two of the protesting grapples was beaten up and injured by a Delhi Police officer at the Jantar Mantar where a late-night scuffle broke out between the police and wrestlers.
Talking to reporters, he said Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were abused and pushed by male cops.
"Look at them, they are drunk," Bajrang said as he pointed at a police officer who was surrounded by the protesters. The wrestlers in fact demanded that the official be tested for alcohol consumption at the site itself.
Meanwhile, Vinesh was seen consoling Sakshi Malik who was crying for help. Vinesh also said that her brother Dushyant got injured and had to be hospitalised after getting beaten by the police officers.
"They also pushed me and abused me," Vinesh said. 'We’re fighting for our respect and these policemen are pushing us women on our chest. That’s how badly we’re being treated," she added.
"Is this why we had won medals for this country, to see such a day? Brij Bhushan, who has done so much wrong, is sleeping comfortably on his bed at home and we’re not even allowed to get bed plants to sleep on. If you want to kill us, just do it, we’re ready. But how much more will you disrespect us?"
On Thursday morning though, heavy barricading has been done at the protest site in New Delhi with access to the wrestlers currently being denied.
Earlier on Wednesday, IOA President P.T. Usha met wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others, who are sitting on a protest demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and assured them of support.
Usha had a discussion with the protesting wrestlers and left the protest site without speaking to the media.
Later, Bajrang Punia told reporters that Usha has assured them that she will help them get justice.
"P.T. Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured us that she will help us get justice," Bajrang said.
(With inputs from IANS)
