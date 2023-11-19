ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Wasn't Invited For World Cup 2023 Final,' Claims Former Captain Kapil Dev

“I wasn’t invited. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that," Kapil Dev said.

The Quint
Published
World Cup
1 min read
'Wasn't Invited For World Cup 2023 Final,' Claims Former Captain Kapil Dev
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Sunday, 19 November, claimed that he was not invited to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“I wasn’t invited. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that.I wanted the whole team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” the 1983 World Cup-winning captain told ABP News.

India won the men's Cricket World Cup for the first time under Kapil Dev when his team beat the West Indies in the iconic Lord's stadium in the UK.

The India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 finale is underway with Pat Cummins winning the toss and electing to bowl first in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India had set a target of 241 for Australians.

Also Read

India vs Aus World Cup Final: Suno Australia… Humein Ab Bhi 2003 Final Yaad Hai!

India vs Aus World Cup Final: Suno Australia… Humein Ab Bhi 2003 Final Yaad Hai!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×