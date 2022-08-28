Motherhood or Career? Jwala Gutta on the Sacrifices Female Athletes Have to Make

Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced her decision to 'evolve away from tennis' earlier this month, citing her wish to have a second child as the reason.

"I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family," wrote Williams in Vogue magazine, drawing focus to a much-ignored facet of a female athlete's career – the sacrifice they have to make of choosing between motherhood and their aspirations.

The Quint spoke to Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta about how little acknowledged this sacrifice is, and how little support there is in the Indian sports ecosystem for female athletes who do choose to prioritise their families.