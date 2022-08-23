Serena Williams: Why Female Athletes Feel Pressure to Retire After Motherhood

Serena Williams announced she’s retiring from tennis. During her career, the 40-year-old has often been hailed as the best female tennis player, winning 23 grand slam titles. In 2017, Williams won the Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant, returning to play in 2018 after giving birth and even making the Wimbledon final that same year.

In an essay Williams wrote for Vogue, the main reason given for her retirement was wanting to expand her family. Williams is not alone in her decision. For many professional sportswomen, pregnancy and motherhood are often the main reasons they end their sports career.

And, as Williams acknowledged in her essay, it’s a decision male athletes often don’t need to make. “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and family,” she wrote. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this.”