The Hundred: Jemimah Dazzles With Unbeaten 92 Off 43 Balls

Indian international batter Jemimah Rodrigues hammered an unbeaten 92 off 43 balls to help Northern Superchargers (Women) score a six-wicket win over Welsh Fire (Women) in The Hundred, here on Saturday night.

After restricting Welsh Fire to 130/8 in the allotted 100 balls, Northern Superchargers lost four early wickets to get reduced to 19 for four after 18 balls.

However, Jemimah, who opened the innings, single-handedly dominated the opposition bowling, hammering 17 fours and a six to take her team past the target with 15 balls to spare.

She shared an unbeaten 112-run partnership with Alice Davidson-Richards, who hit an unbeaten 23 off 28 balls.

"England is my second home, and Yorkshire, I am buying a house here! I kept it simple. It was a tough time sitting out, not getting runs," said Jemimah after the match.

"Never easy when you are chasing and wickets fall, and one of them was my mistake. It was a matter of keeping calm and sticking to my basics. I love playing at Headingley, and the crowd was phenomenal," she added.