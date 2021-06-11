Five Indian Women Cricketers to Feature in The Hundred

"It's very exciting that I am going to get to play in the first ever game of The Hundred," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by the website.

"It will be special to make history, especially with a women's match at such a big ground. We've played in front of some large crowds in India and it's always a great experience for the players," she added.

Beth Barrett-Wild, who heads The Hundred Women's Competition said, "It's so good to finally be able to confirm the involvement of some of the superstars from the India team. They are a hugely exciting group of players and they'll bring a lot to the competition."