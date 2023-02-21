Top 10 Career Highlights of Sania Mirza – A Testament to Greatness

Six Grand Slam titles and numerous other accolades of the highest echelons, perhaps, will not help in the perfect and just apprehension of the legacy that Sania Mirza, India’s tennis great, has left behind. Yet, as we take a look back at her glorious journey in the sport – one that spanned over two decades and saw both highs and lows, with the former trumping the latter – her greatest achievements will testify to the incredible career she has had.

In this story, we will take a look at the top ten career highlights of Sania Mirza: