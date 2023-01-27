Aus Open: Twitter Celebrates Sania Mirza as Tennis Great Ends Grand Slam Career
Sania Mirza played her final Grand Slam match, at the Australian Open on Friday.
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Friday wrapped up her legendary Grand slam career with a defeat in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open.
The Indian ace and partner Rohan Bopanna lost 7-6(2), 6-2 to the all-Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos, who were playing in their first-ever Grand Slam final.
Interestingly, Sania claimed her first major title in 2009 at the Melbourne Park, when she paired up with Mahesh Bhupathi, and ended her illustrious Grand Slam career at the same venue.
Melbourne Park has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian star. After his maiden triumph in 2009. Seven years later, in 2016, she paired up with Swiss star Martina Hingis and claimed the women's doubles title as the top seed.
Outside Australia, she earned four other Grand Slam titles: 2015 Wimbledon and 2015 US Open women's doubles with Hingis, 2012 Roland Garros mixed doubles with Bhupathi and 2014 US Open mixed doubles with Bruno Soares.
Following her defeat, fans and followers took to Twitter to cheer what has been an illustrious Grand Slam career.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and tennis
Topics: Sania Mirza
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.