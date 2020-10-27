‘Who Said What’ on the Omission of Suryakumar Yadav for AUS Tour

The Chairman of the selection committee of the BCCI selected the Indian team for the tour of Australia in all three formats on Monday.

The tour is set to start with the first ODI in Sydney on 27 November and will end with the fourth Test in Brisbane from 15 January 2021.

While some big names missed out, some new names made the headlines. Sunil Joshi who was appointed the chairman of the selection committee after the tenure of MSK Prasad came to end took some tough decisions.

The Joshi led senior national selection panel of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the squads for four Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for the November 27-January 19 tour.