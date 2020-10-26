KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy Named in India’s T20 Squad for Aus Tour

The national selectors elevated Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul to vice-captaincy - he is the main wicket-keeper - of the T20 team. Sanju Samson, who is also having a fine IPL for Rajasthan Royals, is also named as a wicket-keeper in the 16-member squad.

"The selection committee met via video-conference on Monday to select the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Tour of Australia. Team India will take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement.

The itinerary of the tour is yet to be announced, but tour is expected to be played between November 27 and January 19.

The BCCI said that four additional bowlers -- Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - would travel with the Indian contingent to Australia.

"The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma," it said. Both players do not find place in any team.