Twitter Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal as India Book Spot in U-19 WC Final

India on Tuesday strolled to the final of the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup with a 10-wicket win over Pakistan.

In what is the first ever 10-wicket win in knockouts of the U19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century as he and opening partner Divyaansh Saxena helped India chase down a target of 173 without losing a wicket.

After the bowlers dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 172, Jaiswal led the way with Saxena playing second fiddle. His century, and India's winning runs, came with a six in the 36th over off Aamir Ali over deep midwicket. It was the fourth six of his innings which also included eight fours.