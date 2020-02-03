India vs Pak U-19 WC Semi Final: When & Where to Watch Online

Defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, India head’s to their third successive final where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Tuesday, 4 February. Both teams have had an unbeaten record so far in the tournament. India has comprehensively beaten Australia by 74 runs in their quarter-final while Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another quarter-final.

Pakistan Captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one which tests the character of players on either side. Doing well in the game makes them overnight stars and the players know that.

Like at the highest level, the India juniors have had the upper hand over Pakistan of late, having beaten them in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners.

To watch India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi Final LIVE streaming online and on TV, check the details given below.