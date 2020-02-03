India vs Pak U-19 WC Semi Final: When & Where to Watch Online
Defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, India head’s to their third successive final where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Tuesday, 4 February. Both teams have had an unbeaten record so far in the tournament. India has comprehensively beaten Australia by 74 runs in their quarter-final while Pakistan beat Afghanistan in another quarter-final.
Pakistan Captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one which tests the character of players on either side. Doing well in the game makes them overnight stars and the players know that.
Like at the highest level, the India juniors have had the upper hand over Pakistan of late, having beaten them in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners.
To watch India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi Final LIVE streaming online and on TV, check the details given below.
- When Will India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi Final Begin?
The India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal match begins at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday (4 February).
- Where To Watch India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi Final LIVE on TV?
The India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal match will be aired live on Star Sports 3 and DD Sports.
- How to watch India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi Final match online?
India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal match will be available LIVE on Hotstar.
- Where To Follow India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi Final LIVE Updates?
You can follow LIVE updates and score for India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi Final on The Quint’s official website.
- Where will India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi Final be played?
The India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semifinal match will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup Semi Final Series Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.
Pakistan: Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Haider Ali (vc), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah (replaced by Mohammad Wasim), Mohammad Shehzad.