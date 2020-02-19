Sourav Ganguly Impressed by Renovated Motera Stadium
The renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, will soon become the largest cricket stadium in the world as it will have a seating capacity of 110,000 people. The stadium is likely to be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump.
And BCCI president Sourav Ganguly seems to have been impressed by the stadium as well.
The stadium was first built in 1982 when the Gujarat government donated 50 acres of land for its construction. The ground began hosting international cricket a year later in 1983.
Till now, Motera has held one T20I, 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs.
