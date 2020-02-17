Sourav Ganguly Strikes Back, Trolls Sachin Again on His ‘Holiday’
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly once again trolled former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram.
Tendulkar on Monday, 17 February took to Instagram to post a picture from Berlin in Germany.
Former India captain and Sachin’s friend Sourav Ganguly replied to his photo saying, “Tendulkar....I was not wrong....”.
In his reply, Ganguly is referring to an online banter between the two that happened recently. Few days back, Sachin posted a photo of himself from Southbank in Melbourne.
Ganguly replied to that post saying, “Kisi kisi ka kismat acha hai .. chuttii manate raho (some people are lucky, keep enjoying your holidays).”
In reply, Sachin wrote, “Worthwhile holiday Dadi...we were able to raise about $10m.”
Sachin is in Berlin to attend the 2020 Laureus Sports Awards, being hosted on Monday, 17 February at 11:30pm IST.
Tendulkar was shortlisted as one among five contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award.
Kohli was among those who carried Tendulkar and later had famously said: “Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years; It was time we carried him.”
The foundation has launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 for public voting, which gives fans the opportunity to choose the winner.
