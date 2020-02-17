Sourav Ganguly Strikes Back, Trolls Sachin Again on His ‘Holiday’

Former India captain and Sachin’s friend Sourav Ganguly replied to his photo saying, “Tendulkar....I was not wrong....”.

In his reply, Ganguly is referring to an online banter between the two that happened recently. Few days back, Sachin posted a photo of himself from Southbank in Melbourne.

Ganguly replied to that post saying, “Kisi kisi ka kismat acha hai .. chuttii manate raho (some people are lucky, keep enjoying your holidays).”

In reply, Sachin wrote, “Worthwhile holiday Dadi...we were able to raise about $10m.”