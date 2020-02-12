‘Salute You Tigers’: Mushfiqur Rahim Lauds B’desh U-19 WC Stars

Bangladesh stunned defending champions India to win their maiden U-19 World Cup riding skipper Akbar Ali's patient 43 not out off 77 balls in a tense clash.

On the day of the final, ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza had wished the team via a post on Facebook. Shakib Al Hasan also posted on Facebook to wish the team as they beat all odds to end the nation's long wait for a global title.