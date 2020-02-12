Was Waiting to Meet India in U19 WC Final: Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh Under-19 ace pacer Shoriful Islam has said they were eagerly waiting to meet India - a team against whom Bangladesh had suffered narrow defeats in the recent past.

Before Sunday's World Cup final, Bangladesh had lost to India twice - once in the Asia Cup semi-final (in 2018) and the other in Asia Cup final (in 2019).

However, they managed to finally beat the Indian colts by three wickets (via DLS) at the Senwes Park on Sunday.