RR ‘Rooting for’ CSK as Their Playoff Hopes Depend on Their Result
Rajasthan Royals would be hoping that CSK beat KXIP on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals who currently are into the race of playoffs is hoping that Chennai Super Kings to win their last match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 1 November.
Rajasthan Royals are placed in sixth place in the points table with 12 points after 13 games. Their current run rate stands at -0.377 which is way below Kings XI Punjab. KXIP run rate stands at -0.133.
If Punjab win their last game against CSK then Rajasthan have to win their last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders by a very big margin to overtake KXIP.
So, it becomes very crucial for the Royals that Punjab lose their final match and then they will only have to beat Kolkata Knight Riders and expect that either RCB or DC lose by a big margin or Sunrisers Hyderabad lose against Mumbai Indians.
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Rajasthan Royals tweeted a photo of Shane Watson and Ravindra Jadeja with the caption: “Rooting for you since 2008. 👀#CSKvKXIP | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2020.”
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.