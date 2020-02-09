Ravi Shastri, Team India Glued to TV in Support of U-19 Boys
Indian senior team members, including head coach Ravi Shastri, were glued to the television set in New Zealand late in the night as India U-19 side battled it out against Bangladesh in the World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.
In an Instagram post, Indian cricket team's official handle shared a picture of team members sitting together in their hotel and watching India play.
Bangladesh bowled India out for a paltry 177, riding on three wickets from Avishek Das and two from Shoriful Islam and Hasan Sakib. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with an excellent knock of 88.
Defending champions India are overwhelming favourites to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title. The Indian senior team is currently in New Zealand and lost the three-match ODI series 2-0 on Saturday.
They take on the Kiwis for the third game, looking to pull one back and end on a high, on 11 February at Mount Maunganui. They have won the T20I series 5-0, and next play two Tests starting from 21 February.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )