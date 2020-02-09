India v B’desh U19 World Cup Final: Bangladesh Elect to Bowl First

Senior Team Sends Support
Virat Kohli and his Indian team too have sent wishes to the young Indian under-19 team as they start this final against Bangladesh. The senior team are tweeting wishes and the BCCI’s official handle too has posted a video of Virat and co.
India's Stars So Far
Unbeaten in the tournament and skipper Priyam Garg has had a bunch of his players standup and take charge in the matches so far with Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi becoming overnight stars with their exploits in South Africa.
India, who beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semifinal on Tuesday, are playing their seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time. The semi-final also saw Jaiswal step up for the team with the bat and ball as they eliminated their old rivals.
Though the Priyam Garg-led Indian side got the better of Bangladesh in the tri-series in England and in the Asia Cup last year, Bangladesh have also always come up with a fight.
Bangladesh Win Toss
Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup.
He has made one change to his playing XI, brining in Avishek Das in place of Hasan Murad. India are unchanged.
Teams
India: Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh.
Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Avishek Das, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
India vs Bangladesh in U-19 WC Final
India are aiming to win a record-extending fifth Under-19 World Cup title when they take on Bangladesh in the summit clash at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom today.
Defending champions India have been dominant so far in the tournament going unbeaten against Sri Lanka, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan. The Indian colts, in fact, have won 11 consecutive matches at the age-level competition since their defeat against West Indies in the final of the 2016 edition.
However, Bangladesh aren’t to be taken lightly as Akbar Ali’s side too are unbeaten in the tournament and are looking for their maiden U-19 WC title.
