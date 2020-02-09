India v B’desh U19 World Cup Final: Bangladesh Elect to Bowl First

Unbeaten in the tournament and skipper Priyam Garg has had a bunch of his players standup and take charge in the matches so far with Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi becoming overnight stars with their exploits in South Africa.

India, who beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semifinal on Tuesday, are playing their seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time. The semi-final also saw Jaiswal step up for the team with the bat and ball as they eliminated their old rivals.

Though the Priyam Garg-led Indian side got the better of Bangladesh in the tri-series in England and in the Asia Cup last year, Bangladesh have also always come up with a fight.