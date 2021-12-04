Kumble Leads Congratulations for Ajaz Patel for Taking 10 Wickets in an Innings

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull, who is commentating on the second Test, tweeted, "I have been privileged to see some incredible things from @BLACKCAPS in my 15 years of commentary and today is right up there. @AjazP That was special mate."

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri commented, "One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man -- Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel."

Former India batter VVS Laxman tweeted, "Sensational! Just sensational!! To take all 10 wickets in a Test innings is the stuff dreams are made of. Take a bow, Ajaz Patel, you are in the elite company of Jim Laker and Anil kumble. And to do it in the city of your birth, wow!!"