NZ's Ajaz Patel Creates History! Becomes Third Bowler to Pick All 10 Wickets

On Saturday, he wrote his name in the history books on return to his place of birth, claiming the best bowling figures for a Black Caps bowler.

In the process, Patel produced the best bowling figures ever in an international match at the Wankhede stadium and also the best bowling figures against India.

Patel bowled brilliantly, gave the ball lots of revs, flighted it and kept a tight line and length. He was hit quite easily by Mayank Agarwal on the first day as the Indian opener targetted him, but the New Zealander came back strongly to claim two wickets in an over, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Patel calimed all his 10 wickets from one end -- the Tata End at the Wankhede. On Friday, he bowled 24 overs unchanged from that end and after getting four wickets, never thought of bowling from the other end.

He was on a hat-trick in his 30th over, claimed two wickets off successive balls in his first over on the second day, trapping overnight batsman Wriddhiman Saha lbw for 27 and castling R Ashwin first ball with one that spun and struck the off-stump. Axar Patel survived the hat-trick ball but became his eighth victim.